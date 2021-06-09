Skrillex is showing no signs of slowing down this year and we certainly aren’t complaining. After releasing two songs in one week – ‘Butterflies’ and ‘Bizarre’ – the OWSLA commander-in-chief is back with another exciting announcement. Today Sonny took to social media to share that he not only loves us, but that he has ‘some real heat dropping tomorrow.’ Whether it’s his ‘Supersonic’ track finally dropping or another one of his unreleased gems, we’re not really worried that it won’t be an amazing single. Check out his announcement below and tune back into RTT tomorrow for the official drop.

Skrillex Announces Brand New Single Dropping Tomorrow