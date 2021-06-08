Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Marshmello & Nitti Gritti Team Up With Megan Thee Stallion For The Ultimate Summer Festival Track

Marshmello & Nitti Gritti heat things up with the Queen of Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion, to ignite an insane summer jam. Using vocals from Megan’s Rolling Loud set, these two producers created a unique track that combines house, hip-hop, and everything else a track needs to be a certified banger. Marshemello & Nitti Gritti prove time and time again that they are definitely at the top of their game, and we can not wait to hear this track played out globally as festival season makes its triumphant return. Even more exciting news, this single comes days before the release of Marshmello’s upcoming fourth studio album, Shockwave. Keep it locked with Run The Trap for his album drop this Friday, until then stream “Bad Bitches” below!

Marshmello & Nitti Gritti – Bad Bitches (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) | Stream

