CloudNone Shines In Brand New Single “Flashlight” Featuring Micah Martin

Monstercat rising star, CloudNone, taps EDM vocalist, Micah Martin, to create, “Flashlight”, a track that brings to light the talent both artists share. The past few years, CloudNone has proved that he will surely be an electronic music mainstay, as his debut EP drops in July on the Canadian based electronic label. “Flashlight” is his latest single, ahead of his EP, and it does not disappoint; from the infections synths and subs, to the subtle yet powerful use of xylophone hits, CloudNone takes his production to new heights. Combine all of that with Micah’s vocal range, this track does not miss. CloudNone’s debut EP will not want to be missed, but to hold fans over stream “Flashlight” below!

CloudNone & Micah Martin – Flashlight | Stream

