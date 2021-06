“‘Yo solo veo las nubes…'” I only see the clouds. The young Uruguayan, Miami-based artist Miliano is creating movements in the Latin music scene. His newest track “Nubes” depicts the feeling post heartbreak when you see your ex posting with her new significant other online.

Watch the music video below and stay tuned for more Latin bops from Miliano due later this year.

LISTEN: Uruguayan Artist Miliano Returns with “Nubes”