LISTEN: Marshmello & Eptic Unleash Massive ‘Hitta’ Bass Collaboration featuring Juicy J

While Marshmello is primarily known for his iconic future bass production, it’s safe to say his trap & dubstep production goes just as hard. Today we’re treated to a crazy new collaboration of his with none other than Eptic and Juicy J. As expected, ‘Hitta’ lives up to the hype and goes crazy hard from start to finish. Eptic’s influence and sound are all over this track and his contributions clearly lift the collaboration to new heights. We can’t imagine how wild this banger would sound live – see what we mean by streaming this bad boy below via Spotify. 

Marshmello, Eptic – HItta (feat. Juicy J) | Stream

