Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Kweku Saunderson Links with Dai Burger for Summer Club Anthem, ‘I Miss The Club’

LISTEN: Kweku Saunderson Links with Dai Burger for Summer Club Anthem, ‘I Miss The Club’

by Leave a Comment

Acclaimed producer Kweku Saunderson has teamed up with rapper Dai Burger for an infectiously fun new collaborative single, ‘I Miss The Club.’ The track arrives at a unique moment in time as the past year’s uncertainty starts to melt away into summer 2021 with the world beginning to experience live music again (hence the fitting track title). Blending elements of minimal techno with latin swing, ‘I Miss The Club’ is an inventive, powerful record and Burger’s eccentric vocals just add to the level of interest this tune commands. See what we mean and stream it below via Spotify. 

Kweku Saunderson – I Miss the Club (feat. Dai Burger) | Stream

LISTEN: Kweku Saunderson Links with Dai Burger for Summer Club Anthem, ‘I Miss The Club’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend