Acclaimed producer Kweku Saunderson has teamed up with rapper Dai Burger for an infectiously fun new collaborative single, ‘I Miss The Club.’ The track arrives at a unique moment in time as the past year’s uncertainty starts to melt away into summer 2021 with the world beginning to experience live music again (hence the fitting track title). Blending elements of minimal techno with latin swing, ‘I Miss The Club’ is an inventive, powerful record and Burger’s eccentric vocals just add to the level of interest this tune commands. See what we mean and stream it below via Spotify.

Kweku Saunderson – I Miss the Club (feat. Dai Burger) | Stream

LISTEN: Kweku Saunderson Links with Dai Burger for Summer Club Anthem, ‘I Miss The Club’