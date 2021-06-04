At just 18-years-old, Lamorn has taken the world by storm. Boasting many impressive accolades including an official remix of deadmau5 and Kiesza’s hit single “Bridged By A Lightwave,” as well as official remixes for Judah & The Lion’s “Spirit,” SHAED & Two Feet’s “Part Time Psycho,” and ATTLAS’ “Half Light” ft. Alisa Xayalith, the story of Lamorn is only just beginning. Now, the dynamic producer signs with deadmau5’s mau5trap label and unveils his debut single, “Physical Layer.” A bustling mix of powerful electro beats and alternative instrumentation, Lamorn’s “Physical Layer” is an unanimously welcomed new style of music for mau5trap.

“I came across Lamorn on a mau5trap Monday’s stream,” says label boss deadmau5, “His song ‘Physical Layer’ was so strong I had to ask him to send his session files to make sure it was him. Since then he’s remixed my song with Kiesza ‘Bridged By A Lightwave.’ Excited to welcome him to the mau5trap family and looking forward to much more from him in the near future.”

Alongside his debut mau5trap single, Lamorn unveils his live show for the first time ever as support for deadmau5 himself at Rawhide Western Town & Event Centre in Phoenix Arizona. Tickets can be found here.

Stream “Physical Layer” on your favorite platform here, and check out the visualizer below on YouTube.

Introducing Lamorn, mau5trap’s Newest Signee