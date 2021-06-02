LISTEN: Rising Producer 2siik Unleashes Wild, Genre-Bending New ‘Drip Machine’ Single

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising producer 2siik has returned with a wild and incredibly fun new single in ‘Drip Machine.’ As you’ll hear below, the Southern California-based artist kicks off the track with some crazy house energy, before transitioning in the latter half of the track into a blazing bass drop. As the title suggests, this track is absolutely dripping with infectious energy and we couldn’t imagine how much more insane it would sound on a live sound system. If this is any indicator of what we can expect from 2siik for future releases then we are definitely interested to hear where takes things next. Turn up your speakers and blast ‘Drip Machine’ via Spotify below.

Drip Machine – 2siik | Stream

