Insomniac Announces New Future-Bass Focused Vegas Festival, “Lost In Dreams”

Insomniac has clearly been hard at work after launching their new record label and festival hybrid, “Lost In Dreams.” Today, the company released the exciting news that their first event is officially underway, and it looks amazing. Slated to take place at Las Vegas’ Downtown Event Center on September 4-5, Lost In Dreams Fest is a future bass and melodic dubstep-themed event boasting three stages, immersive art installations, and other must-see experiences. We’re waiting on pins and needles to see the full lineup, but in the meantime you can cop tickets for only $10 at lostindreamsfestival.com on June 4th.

