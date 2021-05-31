Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Getter Unleashes Massive New “Some Creature” 6-Track EP

LISTEN: Getter Unleashes Massive New “Some Creature” 6-Track EP

by Leave a Comment

Leave it to Getter to surprise drop a new EP on a Sunday. After teasing fans for weeks, the Shred Collective producer has finally unleashed his first new project of the year. Some Creature is a 6-track EP showcasing Getter at his very best, as he weaves between dubstep, trap, and hip-hop influences; Tanner even samples his own Terror Reid side project. Stream the project below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Getter – Some Creature (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: Getter Unleashes Massive New “Some Creature” 6-Track EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend