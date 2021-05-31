LISTEN: Getter Unleashes Massive New “Some Creature” 6-Track EP

Leave it to Getter to surprise drop a new EP on a Sunday. After teasing fans for weeks, the Shred Collective producer has finally unleashed his first new project of the year. Some Creature is a 6-track EP showcasing Getter at his very best, as he weaves between dubstep, trap, and hip-hop influences; Tanner even samples his own Terror Reid side project. Stream the project below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Getter – Some Creature (EP) | Stream

