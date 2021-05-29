Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Getter Drops The First Single From His Forthcoming ‘Some Creature’ EP

Over the past month Shred Collective CEO, Getter has been keeping fans on high alert with the promise of his forthcoming EP Some Creatures dropping any day now. Ready to give fans a taste of what to expect on the EP, Getter has finally unleashed the EP’s first single “BLOOD HARVEST” and it hits hard. A relentless grimy dubstep anthem, our favorite part of “BLOOD HARVEST” is the pitched-down vocal samples from his rapping alias, Terror Reid, pulled from “UPPERCUTS.” Stay tuned for more info on Getter’s forthcoming EP and stream “BLOOD HARVEST” below.

Getter – Blood Harvest | Stream

