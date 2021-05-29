LISTEN: BLVD. & Fatman Scoop Share Debut ‘Miami’ Single, Launching 1st NFT-Fueled Label Purple Fly

The world’s first-ever NFT-based record label, Purple Fly, has made their debut today by sharing a new single from BLVD. and Fatman Scoop. Honoring their favorite city, the two artists link for an absolutely blazing single in ‘Miami.’ Underneath Fatman Scoop’s iconic hype vocals, BLVD. crafts a hectic EDM banger, taking the listener through three totally unique yet cohesive drops. Trap, dubstep, psytrance.. you name it, this track has it. The groundbreaking NFT label has really kicked things off with a bang and we can’t wait to see where they take things in the future. In the meantime, stream ‘Miami’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow these guys on socials if you’re not already.

