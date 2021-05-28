Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

SAYMYNAME & Henry Fong Get Rowdy On “Ragga Rave” Collaboration

SAYMYNAME & Henry Fong curate a brand new bass house track ‘Ragga Rave.’ The track is full of energy, combining SAYMYNAME’s distinguishing style of HardTrap with Henry Fong’s wide pallet of musical styles that convert into high-energy EDM. This track is the perfect blend of deep drops and eccentric energy, fueling the dance world with excitement, as live music slowly returns. ‘Ragga Rave’ is one of SAYMYNAME’s first of many highly-awaited tracks in preparation for the Mayhem Tour this Fall. This track is full of high-energy bass from two of dance music’s most vigorous talents.

This joint effort is available now via Ultra Music.

