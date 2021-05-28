Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Lochlainn Unveils Irresistible Melodic Heater ‘Gravity’ featuring Nevve

Rising San Diego producer Lochlainn has come through with an absolutely stunning new single for Proximity’s anticipated Version 1.0 gaming compilation. The track is titled ‘Gravity’ and will pull you into it’s orbit the minute you press play. From the lush instrumentation to clean mixing, this Nevve-assisted record is intoxicatingly beautiful in every sense of the word. If this track is any indicator of what’s to come later on in Lochlainn’s career, then he’s in for a ton of success. Stream ‘Gravity’ below via Spotify and be sure to follow the producer on socials if you’re not already.

Lochlainn – Gravity (feat. Nevve) | Stream

LOCHLAINN | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

