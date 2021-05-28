Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Jerry Folk Unleashes Impressive Drum & Bass ‘Dotted Red’ Single via Folkestad Recordings

Jerry Folk’s forward-thinking, genre-bending production has only gotten better and more captivating over the years. His latest effort is a testament to that, as the Oslo producer has shared ‘Dotted Red’ via Folkestad Recordings. Featuring his side project FENGSEL, the tasteful drum & bass track is full of surprises and ear-worm melodies from start to finish. Gearing up for his first full-length project later this year, Jerry Folk is clearly wasting no time pulling out all the stops and we couldn’t be more excited to hear what he has coming up next. Stream ‘Dotted Red’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow Jerry Folk and FENGSEL on socials if you’re not already.

Jerry Folk & FENGSEL – Dotted Red | Stream

