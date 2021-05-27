Arguably one of the biggest songs of 2020 gets a supercharged remix from DVRKO as the LA-based producer takes on The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears.”

DVRKO’s newest tune comes on the heels of his recent single releases “Don’t Save Me” and “Wasted On You.” The masked purveyor of house has a knack for putting together groovy, club-ready remixes and his latest is no exception to his high standards. Combining elements of dark and dirty house with pop, DVRKO’s style is modern electronic music at its finest, showcasing an artistic flexibility and savvy that is becoming more and more evident with each DVRKO release.

Stay tuned for more DVRKO music to come.

DVRKO Wants You to “Save Your Tears” For Another Day