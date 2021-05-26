Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Sparkee Wins Tiësto Contest, Delivering Infectious ‘The Business’ Remix

Award-nominated music producer Sparkee just brought home first place in a massive Tiësto remix contest, and he couldn’t be more deserving as the winner. Taking on the EDM mogul’s ‘The Business’ original, Sparkee injects the track with some incredible NuDisco-influenced energy that will having you vibing from start to finish. The track is super funky, and its mainstream accessibility is apparent as the remix has already amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify. See for yourself by streaming the track below and stay on the lookout for more music from Sparkee this year

Tiësto – The Business (Sparkee Remix) | Stream

Categories

