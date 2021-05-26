LISTEN: RIP Youth Unveil Anthemic, Uplifting New ‘Fake’ Single featuring Ranger

American/Australian trio RIP Youth’s latest effort comes in the form of an utterly ecstatic, booming new pop production in ‘Fake.’ Boasting anthemic vocals from Ranger, the group’s sophomore single (arriving via Radikal Records) is irresistibly uplifting from start to finish and has us excited for what we can expect from the group next. There’s a certain nostalgia the record emanates, while still sounding fresh and modern at the same time. With only two releases out so far, RIP Youth are already catching fire – see for yourself by streaming ‘Fake’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow them on socials if you’re not already.

RIP Youth – Fake (feat. Ranger) | Stream

