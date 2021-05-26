Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: COVEX Unleashes Impressive Second Album Single, ‘To Be Alone’

LISTEN: COVEX Unleashes Impressive Second Album Single, ‘To Be Alone’

by Leave a Comment

After dropping his debut album single ‘Younger,’ rising producer COVEX is already back with another must-listen offering. The next single is called ‘To Be Alone’ and is just as intoxicating and impressive as the previous track. It’s more than enough to hold us off for A Change In Perspective, slated for release on August 18th via Moving Castle. As you’ll hear below, the producer shares his struggle of moving on from a relationship and coming to grips with moving into the future. He delivers this powerful message over intricate melodies that will make you come back to the track again and again. Stream ‘To Be Alone’ below and read what COVEX has to say about this track as well.

“I remember being really inspired by this newer garage sound coming out of more pop electronic artists like The 1975 and Mura Masa. I started the beat and used almost every instrument in my studio I could find which included a glockenspiel, shaker, claves, as well as singing in the bridge of this song. I wanted this one to have more of a soul sound to it, which is what I was trying to do with the melody in the bridge. The lyrics were inspired by thinking about how it felt to be afraid of love after a relationship I had.”

LISTEN: COVEX Unleashes Impressive Second Album Single, ‘To Be Alone’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend