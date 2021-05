Once again LICK & Slowpalace have created a banger. Back in 2019 they released “DISAPPEAR” featuring Tori Letzler. Now the dynamic duo are back with an equally as good song “CRACKS”. The song builds up emphatically before ripping into a heavy dubstep drop. It continues on into a full on rave anthem with the second drop. Check it out below.

LICK & Slowpalace – CRACKS | Download

LICK & Slowpalace Release New Banger “CRACKS”