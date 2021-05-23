Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

ZHU Reimagines Coldplay’s “Higher Power” In Latest Remix

Fresh off the success of DREAMLAND 2021ZHU keeps the energy alive with his brand new remix, Coldplay‘s “Higher Power”. ZHU puts his unique house spin on the pop track which will keep listeners dancing for hours. Remixing a track that already has over 20 million streams on Spotify alone is no easy task, but the critically acclaimed producer has created a timeless remix that showcases the range of his ability. Stream the remix below and hopefully we can hear this played out live soon!

Coldplay, ZHU – Higher Power (ZHU Remix) | Stream

Categories

