San Holo and Chet Porter Describe The Feeling Of Growing Apart on “you’ve changed, i’ve changed”

San Holo and Chet Porter have hit us right in our feels with their brand new collaboration, “you’ve changed, “i’ve changed”, which is not surprising to anyone. It is crazy to think that this is the first collaboration between these two producers, but we surely hope that it is not their last. A song that encapsulates the raw emotion of growing apart with the person you love, San Holo and Chet Porter relive those painful moments that can resonate with most, but with am upbeat dance vibe. Although we were anticipating the release of San Holo’s bb, u ok?, the release of this single was the perfect way to make up for it. Check out the track below and don’t forget bb, u ok? June 4th!

San Holo & Chet Porter – “you’ve changed, i’ve changed” | Stream

Categories

