Home » TroyBoi Drops New Single “Inspirado En Mexico”

TroyBoi Drops New Single “Inspirado En Mexico”

You’ve got to love it when TroyBoi unexpectedly drops new music. With no more than a few hours warning, the King of creating the ultimate vibe dropped a fresh summertime release, “Inspirado En Mexico.” Opening with a soft tropical island feel, TroyBoi slowly turns up the heat as the track progresses. If you need to take a mental break and just vibe out, this is the track for you. Add this one to your favorite playlist and stream “Inspirado En Mexico” below.

TroyBoi – Inspirado En Mexico | Stream

