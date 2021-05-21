You’ve got to love it when TroyBoi unexpectedly drops new music. With no more than a few hours warning, the King of creating the ultimate vibe dropped a fresh summertime release, “Inspirado En Mexico.” Opening with a soft tropical island feel, TroyBoi slowly turns up the heat as the track progresses. If you need to take a mental break and just vibe out, this is the track for you. Add this one to your favorite playlist and stream “Inspirado En Mexico” below.

TroyBoi – Inspirado En Mexico | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About TroyBoi Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

TroyBoi Drops New Single “Inspirado En Mexico”