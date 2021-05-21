Sam Balcky Takes Us To “Paradise” With Her Latest Single

Releasing on her very own record label, Stabby Records, Sam Blacky brings us a beautifully melodic track just in time for summer. Drawing inspiration from the gorgeous places she has visited, “Paradise” encompasses just that. A track with heart and sense of peace, Sam takes her listeners on a journey that they won’t soon forget. A versatile track that can be played in the car or in the club, Sam just wants her listeners to feel the vibe. Tapping singer/songwriter Madeline Austin for the vocals was an ingenious choice and the two have created something that fans can easily listen to. Check out the track below!

“‘Paradise’ is a more melodic track that I feel people can enjoy in different environments; listen to it while driving, use as a morning soundtrack after waking up, or dance to it in a club. I wanted to make it more universal than just a club banger. Once again, I pulled inspiration from all the beautiful places I have been to, and ‘Paradise’ feels like summer in Ibiza or Mykonos. It’s the feeling of butterflies in your stomach, floating through the ocean with the wind on your face and a big carefree smile coming from within.” – Sam Blacky

