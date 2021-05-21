Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

REZZ Links Up With Dove Cameron For A “Taste Of You”

Buzzing off the major success of her track with Deadmau5, REZZ is back again with another huge collaboration; only this time with award-winning actress and pop singer, Dove Cameron. The unlikely duo revealed the news about a week ago via Instagram and their track, “Taste Of You” is finally here! A single that showcases both artist’s strengths they truly are a pair that we did not know we needed; REZZ keeps her dark vibes intact, while Dove’s vocals shine through. We are extremely excited to see REZZ evolve into such a versatile producer and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us! Stream “Taste Of You” below and let us know what you think of the collab.

