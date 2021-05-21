Following the massive success of their single “Fool For Ya” and remix of “la di die,” dynamic duo DVBBS are back with an intoxicating deep house summer anthem. Perfect for lazy days at the beach or a late-night shuffling session at a festival, “Lose My Mind” is the song you didn’t know you needed. Designed to hit you right in the feels, DVBBS keep the vibes flowing with stunning vocals and synths that create a magical soundscape for you to float through. Stream “Lose My Mind” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

PREMIERE: DVBBS Release Summer Anthem “Lose My Mind”