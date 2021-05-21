Moore Kismet & laxcity Team up for “Flourish”

The first video I saw of Moore Kismet was courtesy of a Brownies & Lemonade show. It was short 20 second video – but it was injected with an energy that is so hard to replicate – and that is when they were just 14 YEARS OLD. Fast forward a couple of years and Omar Davis – better known as Moore Kismet is thriving.

Fresh after being announced on the Lollapalooza lineup, Moore Kismet has just released their collaboration with fellow mind-bending producer, laxcity. “Flourish” is as dynamic of a track as you would expect from this duo. It includes an absolutely shimmering, almost ethereal introduction before kicking into a high gear breakdown with breakbeat features that will have you saying – “What on EARTH is this” in the best way possible. Stream the full track below.

Moore Kismet & laxcity – Flourish | Stream

