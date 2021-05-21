As one of the hottest labels, Sable Valley knows how to pick heaters and their latest release with Juelz and JAWNS proves it. A monster collab that fuses the best of Juelz and JAWNS signature trap and DnB styles, “Enter The World” sneaks up and snatches the life right out of you. An absolute monster that shows no mercy, we’re ready to throw down to this one at a festival. If Juelz and JAWNS aren’t on your radar, we guarantee they will be after you listen to this. Stream “Enter The World” below.

Juelz & JAWNS – Enter The World | Stream

Juelz and JAWNS Team Up For Monster Collab “Enter The World”