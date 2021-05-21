Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

GhostDragon & Kwesi Join Forces for Captivating “Meaning To”

Continuing his journey through his highly emotive Strangers Again EP, GhostDragon joins forces with lyricist extraordinaire Kwesi for a soul-stirring “Meaning To.” Serving as the third single from his forthcoming Strangers Again EP, GhostDragon’s “Meaning To” with Kwesi is out now via Paradise Music Group.

A mellifluous testament to finding ones voice in times of hardship, “Meaning To” is an honest single straight from the heart. Existing on a dynamic spectrum between lush pop and emotive dance music, GhostDragon finds his rightful voice in his latest release. A comprehensive showcase of unique production techniques and mastery of emotive synth work, “Meaning To” is a genre-defying triumph for the times. Transcending the typical confines of dance music, GhostDragon flexes his hand at folk instrumentation yet again through his infectious use of acoustic guitar among dance-laced soundscapes to deliver a genre-breaking work of art. Teaming up with past collaborator Kwesi, the pair deliver another gorgeous yet reflective composition highlighting the importance of relaxing, reflecting, and moving forward.

“Meaning To” is the third single from GhostDragon’s forthcoming sophomore EP, Strangers Again, and comes on the heels of “Strangers Again” with Exede, and “On My Phone” with dreamr. and GLNNA. GhostDragon’s Strangers Again EP is set to release this summer via Paradise Music Group on Friday, June 11.

“‘Meaning To’ is a reflection of one finding an authentic voice despite past failures in love. Collaborating with Kwesi challenged me to match reflective folk instrumentals to uplifting EDM beats. As we approach the summer, I hope listeners can relax, reflect, and rise to a real meaning.” – GhostDragon

