Sometimes a certain song can pull on different heartstrings in you – and that’s exactly what this new one from Doctor Neiman does.

“Wait For Me” is one of the most unique songs I’ve heard in a minute – all while somehow feeling familiar. The track includes vocals from Micah Martin, which will remind you of some of your favorite vocals from your hardcore/punk/rock days (If you had those). When you blend the vocals with dominating guitar riffs and a drop that unleashes a sound that can only be compared to high-octane laser beams – you get “Wait For Me.”

“Wait For Me” marks just the sixth release from Doctor Neiman and we can’t wait to hear more.

Doctor Neiman – Wait For Me | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Doctor Neiman

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Instagram

Doctor Neiman Debuts New Rock-Infused Bass Track, “Wait For Me”