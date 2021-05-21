Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Doctor Neiman Debuts New Rock-Infused Bass Track, “Wait For Me”

Doctor Neiman Debuts New Rock-Infused Bass Track, “Wait For Me”

by Leave a Comment

Sometimes a certain song can pull on different heartstrings in you – and that’s exactly what this new one from Doctor Neiman does.

“Wait For Me” is one of the most unique songs I’ve heard in a minute – all while somehow feeling familiar. The track includes vocals from Micah Martin, which will remind you of some of your favorite vocals from your hardcore/punk/rock days (If you had those). When you blend the vocals with dominating guitar riffs and a drop that unleashes a sound that can only be compared to high-octane laser beams  – you get “Wait For Me.”

“Wait For Me” marks just the sixth release from Doctor Neiman and we can’t wait to hear more. 

Doctor Neiman – Wait For Me | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Doctor Neiman

SoundCloud | Spotify | FacebookInstagram

Doctor Neiman Debuts New Rock-Infused Bass Track, “Wait For Me”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend