PREMIERE: MadeinTYO Releases “SOUL-LUXE” The Deluxe Version of Full-Length Album “Never Forgotten”

MadeinTYO blew us away in October with his new album, Never Forgotten. It shined with huge features from the likes of Chance The Rapper, Toro Y Moi, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla $ign. But you know what’s better than one album? TWO albums.

SOUL-LUXE is the deluxe version of Never Forgotten. Think of it as a remix album and for this one it was remixed by no other than the hyper-influential Soulection collective. SOUL-LUXE takes 14 tracks and re-imagines them with a new Soulection flavor while keeping the vibe that drew us to the album in the first place. Like a lot of Soulection pieces, SOUL-LUXE skirts that line between hip-hop and even more eccentric beats to perfection.

SOUL-LUXE does feel more produced than Never Forgotten while still drawing inspiration from the organic sounds that we fell in love with in the first place. This is remixing done right. It respects the original, while injecting a new life to it.

MadeinTYO is choosing to make the album available exclusively on Audius, the new blockchain-based streaming service. We are seeing bigger and bigger artists come to Audius using it to share releases the same way they used Soundcloud.

Listen to the whole album below and check out the full tracklist with features and remixer as well.

MadeinTYO – SOUL-LUXE | Stream

SOUL-LUXE tracklisting:

1. Throw It Back (Jarreau Vandal Mix)

2. Ice Cream Swag feat. Cam’ron (Esta Mix)

3. Coogi Shorts for the Summer feat. BJ the Chicago Kid (iamnobodi Mix)

4. All I Need feat. J. Balvin (Abjo Mix)

5. Aww Man feat. Wiz Khalifa (Elijah Mix)

6. Level Up (Lakim Mix)

7. BET Uncut feat. Chance the Rapper & Smino (Stwo Mix)

8. Freaky Girl feat. Young Nudy (J. Robb Mix)

9. Sports Center feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 24hrs ( Elijah Mix)

10. Money Up feat. Toro y Moi (Lakim Mix)

11. Paris Fashion Week (ESTA Mix)

12. Boss Up feat. NA KeL (Sango Mix)

13. Throw It Back (J Robb Mix)

14. Movie (AbJo Mix)

MadeinTYO

