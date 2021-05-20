Over the past year, the rise of digital streaming concerts has reached an all-time high and we want to give one lucky winner a pair of season passes to one of the best immersive digital concert platforms, HYDEOUT. Known for their premiere style shows from headliners like Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Sullivan King, Tokimonsta, and more, HYDEOUT features a total of 3 virtual worlds with over 20 breathtaking 3D stages for you to explore. The contest ends on May 28 and the winner will be notified by May 31. Don’t miss this opportunity and enter to win below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About HYDEOUT Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CONTEST: Win 2 Season Passes To Digital Concert Platform HYDEOUT