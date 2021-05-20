Boombox Cartel’s Long-Awaited CARTEL II EP Is Finally Here

I guess you can say that the last few years have been quiet for the legendary trap duo Boombox Cartel. But recently, that fact has taken a 180, and the seasoned veterans are finally ready to share what they’ve worked so hard on. Cartel II is here.

Cartel II is like that 12-hour brisket, when you dive into it fully you can truly hear and feel all of the dedication, time, and hard work that went into this project. Unlike a 12-hour brisket, this EP spent years in the making. If you been to any Boombox Cartel set over the past three years, your sure to have heard an earlier version of the anthem that we had the pleasure of premiering, ‘Reaper’ with J.I.D. Arguably one of the most anticipated trap records of all time, the world finally got a taste of the finished product and we were blown away. Much the same can be said regarding every other song of this 7-track EP. From the theatrical intro and outro tracks to the experimental record with fellow legend Moody Good, all the way to their collaboration with hip-hop artist Reese LAFLARE, Cartel II truly has something for everyone.

This project is the evolution of years of experiences and influence, and we couldn’t be more excited for this new era of Boombox Cartel. This begs the question, what’s next for these legends?

