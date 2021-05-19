San Holo and Chet Porter Set To Release Brand New Collaboration, “You’ve Changed, I’ve Changed”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

A few weeks ago San Holo made an unexpected announcement that the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, bb, u ok? has been pushed to June 4th. However, he did not leave us hanging, in the video, he mentioned one more single dropping on May 21st, but did not reveal any details surrounding the track. We now have confirmation from the man himself that the next single titled, “You’ve Changed, I’ve Changed,” is a collaboration with the insanely talented, Chet Porter.  Chet has been particularly quiet the past year but this brand new single will be exactly what fans everywhere need; all we can say is Friday cannot come soon enough!

