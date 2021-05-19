Alesso By Roger Ho for Lollapalooza 2019

After much speculation – it is officially Official. Lollapalooza will be making its triumphant return to Chicago’s Grant Park July 29th – August 1st. Like most festivals – Lolla had to take 2020 off so you know they had to make a splash with this year’s lineup. In the initial announcement made by Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell, it was revealed that Foo Fighters would be headlining. The legendary rock band will be joined by the likes of Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, and Miley Cyrus helping out with headlining duties.

Like years past, Lollapalooza excels in its variety. Dance music fans will be able to dance with Alison Wonderland, Illenium, and Marshmello. while fans of hip-hop are sure to be happy with Dababy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch.

In the mayor’s official announcement it was announced that “A full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities. 3-Day Passes are set to be released at 12:00 PM CST TODAY! (May 18th). Tickets will be going quick – as Chicago is HUNGRY for live music. Peep the full lineup below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Lollapalooza Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Lollapalooza Releases 2021 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Post Malone + More