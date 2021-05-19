Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Lollapalooza Releases 2021 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Post Malone + More

Lollapalooza Releases 2021 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Post Malone + More

by Leave a Comment

Alesso By Roger Ho for Lollapalooza 2019

After much speculation – it is officially Official. Lollapalooza will be making its triumphant return to Chicago’s Grant Park July 29th – August 1st. Like most festivals – Lolla had to take 2020 off so you know they had to make a splash with this year’s lineup.  In the initial announcement made by Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell, it was revealed that Foo Fighters would be headlining. The legendary rock band will be joined by the likes of Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, and Miley Cyrus helping out with headlining duties.

Like years past, Lollapalooza excels in its variety. Dance music fans will be able to dance with Alison Wonderland, Illenium, and Marshmello. while fans of hip-hop are sure to be happy with Dababy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch

In the mayor’s official announcement it was announced that “A full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.  3-Day Passes are set to be released at 12:00 PM CST TODAY! (May 18th). Tickets will be going quick – as Chicago is HUNGRY for live music.  Peep the full lineup below.

**Buy Tickets**

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Lollapalooza Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Lollapalooza Releases 2021 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Post Malone + More

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend