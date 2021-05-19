Kerala Teases Debut EP w/ Focus Single “Different Light”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Free and full of spirit like the expansive nature it was inspired by, emerging producer Kerala’s new single “Different Light” featuring Taylor Tuke hits home. With the announcement of his forthcoming debut EP, the Denver-based producer is a welcome addition to the “chill stadium” genre, music in which every climax seems to set the stage for the next climax to come.

Kerala is Colorado-based producer Jordan Evanoff’s first solo endeavor. After years of touring with jamtronica/electronic rock band Evanoff, Evanoff has branched off to explore different avenues of sound design. His new sound is an uplifting cinematic indie-electronic experience, most closely aligned with the electronic pop & future bass genres. Evanoff travels to and immerses himself in unique places, writing songs while attempting to manifest those experiences into sound.

“Different Light” reflects upon a completed journey, looking back on past memories and seeing things in a new way. It’s the existential realization that meaning comes from within, rather than your location or possessions. In the arc of Escapism, “Different Light” is the point in which the protagonist returns back from his travels to see his hometown, in a completely new light. He realizes that there was nothing wrong with his old life, except for his perspective, which in the end, is everything. He is ‘looking back on a different life’ and can ‘see it in a different light’. – Kerala

