Excision and UBUR Drop Highly-Anticipated Collab “Back To Back”

Out today via Subsidia RecordsExcision and UBUR‘s highly-anticipated collab “Back to Back” is ready to shake up the bass music scene. Originally debuted during their infamous b2b at Bass Canyon, this heavy hitter is hype enough to send any head-banger into overdrive. Thundering drums, Hip-Hop vocal hooks, and warped bass drops keep the energy at an all-time high as both producers blend their signature styles into a diverse bass exhibition. 

Excision is someone I always looked up to before I even started producing. It was a huge moment for me when I found out he enjoys the music I make but I never would have imagined I would get the opportunity to work with him on a track. It’s been a dream come true to say the least. I am excited to finally have this collab come out, it’s taken a while to get this track to sound perfect, but I think we’re both very happy with it and hope you will be too!”– UBUR

Excision & UBUR – Back to Back

