This past month Shred Collective CEO, Getter, has shared some pretty important news in a cryptic fashion; morse code. Luckily for us, fans of the creative have been decoding the ominous messages and as it turns out he has an EP dropping titled Some Creature, and it will feature six original songs! Unfortunately, he has not posted an official release date, but we are keeping a close eye on his Instagram page and will update fans as soon as we hear something. Check out his cryptic posts below and prepare yourselves for another Getter release.

Getter Gets Creative With Upcoming EP Announcement