Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Demien Sixx Drops Heavy EP, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’

Demien Sixx Drops Heavy EP, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’

by Leave a Comment

Known for his high-octane live performances, rising NYC producer Demien Sixx is back with his first EP of 2021, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow.’  A combination of 5-tracks that show off Sixx’s ability to deftly switch between dubstep, electro house, and trap, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’ is a wild listening experience from start to finish. Perfect fuel for listeners that love to head-bang, Sixx pulls you in quickly with swelling melodic synths before unleashing a series of growling bass drops and quick tempo changes that keep things interesting. Discover the vibes that you’ve been missing and listen to ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’ below.  

Demien Sixx – The Eyes of Tomorrow | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Demien Sixx Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Demien Sixx Drops Heavy EP, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend