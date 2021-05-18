Known for his high-octane live performances, rising NYC producer Demien Sixx is back with his first EP of 2021, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow.’ A combination of 5-tracks that show off Sixx’s ability to deftly switch between dubstep, electro house, and trap, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’ is a wild listening experience from start to finish. Perfect fuel for listeners that love to head-bang, Sixx pulls you in quickly with swelling melodic synths before unleashing a series of growling bass drops and quick tempo changes that keep things interesting. Discover the vibes that you’ve been missing and listen to ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’ below.

Demien Sixx – The Eyes of Tomorrow | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Demien Sixx Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Demien Sixx Drops Heavy EP, ‘The Eyes Of Tomorrow’