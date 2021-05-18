10 Bass House Tracks We Need To Hear This Festival Season

The 2021 festival season is finally upon us and we could not be more excited; although 2020 was spent inside, it gave us avid music listeners time to catch up on all the releases we can’t wait to hear live! Our favorite artists released so much new music that we could not hear played out in person and I am sure many of us have mental lists in our heads of which tracks we are most excited for. Below is a list of 10 bass house tracks that would sound even better on festival-grade speakers! Peep the tracks below and let us know if we missed any bass house bangers.
JOYRYDE – ON FIRE | Stream
Tchami – Monseigneur (feat. Tony Romera) | Stream
Habstrakt – Show Me | Stream
Bleu Clair – Phone Call, Pt. 2 | Stream
Subshock & Evangelos – Like This | Stream
Marten Hørger – ØUT ØF THE WØRLD | Stream
Murci – STREETS | Stream
Volac – Everyone | Stream
Cloverdale, FWLR – Old School | Stream
The Pressure, Taiki Nulight – Saturday Night (Taiki Nulight Remix) | Stream
