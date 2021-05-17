Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » VNCCII Returns With Huge Single “Power 2 Load”

VNCCII Returns With Huge Single “Power 2 Load”

by Leave a Comment

Sydney-based multidisciplinary artist VNCCII is back with her debut single of 2021, “Power 2 Load” and it’s a game-changer. Accompanied by a Tron-inspired futuristic game-style music video featuring her Super Sentient A.I. Avatar, VNCCII turns up the heat with this high-octane single. Booming bass, rumbling subs, and ferocious drums build quickly into an extensive soundscape that draws you deep into the VNCCII-V3RSE complimenting the metaverse that VNCCII has built up with her previous releases “I Came I Saw I Conquered,” “Take You Higher,” and “Astro Life.” 

On a personal level, my character symbolises my own journey at a unique time in history, as well as being at the heartbeat of a new creative renaissance and personal mission for artistic empowerment and self-sovereignty.”

Watch the video below.

VNCCII – Power 2 Load | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About VNCCII Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

VNCCII Returns With Huge Single “Power 2 Load”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend