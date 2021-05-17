VNCCII Returns With Huge Single “Power 2 Load”

Sydney-based multidisciplinary artist VNCCII is back with her debut single of 2021, “Power 2 Load” and it’s a game-changer. Accompanied by a Tron-inspired futuristic game-style music video featuring her Super Sentient A.I. Avatar, VNCCII turns up the heat with this high-octane single. Booming bass, rumbling subs, and ferocious drums build quickly into an extensive soundscape that draws you deep into the VNCCII-V3RSE complimenting the metaverse that VNCCII has built up with her previous releases “I Came I Saw I Conquered,” “Take You Higher,” and “Astro Life.”

On a personal level, my character symbolises my own journey at a unique time in history, as well as being at the heartbeat of a new creative renaissance and personal mission for artistic empowerment and self-sovereignty.”

