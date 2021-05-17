Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

ilo ilo’s New Single “Sugar” is Phenomenal

LA-based multimedia art and alt-electronic music duo ilo ilo releases a sweet electro-disco track aptly titled, “Sugar” via ALT:Vision Records. Through their innovative experiential marketing campaigns, ilo ilo have led fans, artists and influencers on cryptic scavenger hunts through LA, New York and Chicago, sparking widespread attention on social media and garnering acclaim from Good Morning America, Ones To Watch, Flaunt, Flood Magazine, EARMILK and more. 
ilo ilo’s immersive live experience, which boasts captivating visuals, has been showcased at world renowned festivals including Lollapalooza, EDC, Voodoo, Electric Forest, Splash House and more in addition to tours alongside Louis the Child, Madeon, Hippie Sabotage and Manila Killa.

ilo ilo – Sugar | Download

