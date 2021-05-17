Jarod Glawe Drops Mesmerizing Single “Belong To You”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Back with the first release on his new Blu Ember Music label, Jarod Glawe hits us right in the feels with his latest melodic dance single “Belong to You.” A strong showcase for Glawe’s versatility as a producer, “Belong to You” takes listeners on an intimate ride through a soundscape of pure bliss. Featuring vocalist Robin Vane, the track brings out instant feel-good vibes with a vibrant mid-tempo melody and lush synths to highlight Vane’s unique vocals.

“Belong to You” is a track I have been looking forward to releasing for quite some time. While I usually write my own lyrics on tracks, Robin had already written this song, and I basically collaborated to produce the instrumental and vision behind it. Robin’s vocals on this record are fantastic, once I heard it, I knew I had to help create this song. 

The track has even more meaning to me as well, because I have chosen it as my first release on my own label, Blu Ember Music, partnered with Blu Dot Studios and Sony The Orchard. I always love tracks that have a universal message, and love is something that every human has some sort of experience with, whether it be good or bad.” -Glawe

Dive into the magic and stream “Belong to You” below.

Jared Glawe – Belong to You | Stream

