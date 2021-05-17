Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Boombox Cartel Announces Cartel II Release Date

The wait for Boombox Cartel‘s highly anticipated Cartel II EP has been long but we’re happy to say that the end is finally in sight. Dropping this Friday, fans can now presave the Cartel II EP.  Riding high from the success of Cinco Mode 2021 and his recent release “Reaper” ft. JID, we can only imagine how good this EP is going to be. Get ready for the Carter II and watch Cinco Mode 2021 below.

CINCO MODE 2021

