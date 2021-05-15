MitiS, an Ophelia Records fan-favorite, is gearing up for his biggest tour yet; with the release of his highly acclaimed sophomore album, Lost, he will be traveling across the US and Canada playing at legendary venues and festivals along the way. MitiS has been in the EDM space for about ten years and is finally gaining the traction and recognition he deserves. Being a classically trained pianist since his youth, the live production value he will bring on the Lost tour will be completely unique, and his fans could not be more excited. Furthermore, a portion of the tour proceeds will be donated to plant more than 10,000 trees in conjunction with The Arbor Day Foundation. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast, be sure to grab yours here and stream Lost below!

MitiS Announces Lost Album Tour With An Impressive 31 Tour Stops