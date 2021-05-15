Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » MitiS Announces Lost Album Tour With An Impressive 31 Tour Stops

MitiS Announces Lost Album Tour With An Impressive 31 Tour Stops

by Leave a Comment

MitiS, an Ophelia Records fan-favorite, is gearing up for his biggest tour yet; with the release of his highly acclaimed sophomore album, Lost, he will be traveling across the US and Canada playing at legendary venues and festivals along the way. MitiS has been in the EDM space for about ten years and is finally gaining the traction and recognition he deserves. Being a classically trained pianist since his youth, the live production value he will bring on the Lost tour will be completely unique, and his fans could not be more excited. Furthermore, a portion of the tour proceeds will be donated to plant more than 10,000 trees in conjunction with The Arbor Day Foundation. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast, be sure to grab yours here and stream Lost below!

MitiS – Lost | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About MitiS Here ▲ ▲ 

MitiS Announces Lost Album Tour With An Impressive 31 Tour Stops

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend