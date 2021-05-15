Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Lights All Night Expands To Puerto Vallarta Featuring Justice + More

The longest-running end-of-the-year festival Lights All Night (LAN) is expanding to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this coming November 4-7, 2021 and we’re ready to hit those sandy beaches. Designed to provide their guests with unique experiences, Lights All Night, has got you covered with beach and pool parties, club nights, snorkeling, tequila tours, all food and drinks included, with headlining performances from JusticeNina Kraviz, and Tchami.   

“The Lights All Night team is thrilled to announce this partnership with Pollen to provide our fans a unique boutique experience in Puerto Vallarta. I’m personally very excited for this lineup and the timing of this event next fall. It’s going to be a great way to get us back to the live experiences we’ve missed over the last year while gearing up for the return of our Dallas event this coming New Year’s Eve. – ”  Lights All Night Owner/Founder Scott Osburn.

Snag your all-inclusive ticket package when they go on sale on May 20 and stay tuned as more artists are set to be announced in the coming days.

