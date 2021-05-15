Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Dillon Francis Has Unleashed Some Very Important Music For Us

Dillon Francis reminds fans that his music is as timeless as ever with his latest EP, Very Important Music. A five-track EP that features an eclectic mix of singles; including an unexpected drum and bass spin on the 2015 Kygo collab “Coming Over” to a groovy house spin on a festival favorite, “White Boi”. Dillon has proven his musical prowess time and time again and these brand new renditions of his old and new singles showcase his growth over his more than 10-year career. We are incredibly stoked to see what Dillon has in store for us this next decade and we cannot wait to not give a f*ck or sh*t again as festival season approaches!

