Champagne Drip and G-Rex Deliver With “Cold Case”

It’s always a treat when two of the biggest names in bass music get their collaborative juices flowing on a record. It looks like household names Champagne Drip and G-Rex have finally blessed us with their highly anticipated collaboration “Cold Case.” 

Both known for their heavily experimental take on bass music, these two have managed to carve their own lanes out of an ever-evolving scene. We all remember when “Babatunde” seemingly broke the internet and propelled an already wildly talented G-Rex into the spotlight. And it seems like just yesterday we’ve stumbled across the ethereal and otherworldly sounds of Champagne Drip. The reality is, these two artists’ sounds have begun to influence and shape the world of bass music around us, and “Cold Case” is yet another reminder of why the men in question are here to stay.

The tone is set out the gate with these ever-familiar sirens and hip-hop-oriented percussion before we’re met with a barrage of world-class sound design and sweeping synths that trap hold of the record by its horns. The flavor from both artists perfectly shines through throughout the journey. Check out the whole tune down below! 

Champagne Drip & G-Rex – Cold Case | Stream

