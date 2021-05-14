waitwhat & HOT TEA Team Up For Future Bass Stunner “Right” Featuring Luna Bands

If you’ve been on the hunt for new artists to check out, we’ve got a stunning future bass collab with some fresh new producers for you to check out. A collab between rising Bay Area duo waitwhat and up and comer HOT TEA, “Right” featuring Luna Bands is the future bass anthem you need in your life. An excellent fit for fans of William Black or Illenium, waitwhat and HOT TEA strikes a perfect balance between bittersweet vocals and euphoric synth-driven drops. Keep an eye out for waitwhat and HOT TEA and stream “Right” below.

waitwhat & HOT TEA – Right ft. Luna Bands| Stream

