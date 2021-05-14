Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Teddy Beats and Jacob Browne Team Up for “Everybody Needs Love”

Teddy Beats is laying the groundwork for the chill-dance genre, leaning into the poppier side of EDM, while adding a chill, moody vibe.

Now, building on his inspiring style of fun, positivity-inspired music, chill house trailblazer Teddy Beats is teaming up with Jacob Browne for his new single “Everybody Needs Love.” The Baltimore-based artist continues to release music at an impressive pace, signifying an artist fully comfortable within his own creative sphere. Out now via Disco:Wax/Sony, “Everybody Needs Love” has all the makings of a tropical pop hit, complete with lyrics that speak the simple truth: everybody needs love, everybody needs hope.

“I originally discovered Jacob through Submithub when he submitted one of his songs to my playlist. Jacob sent me this song as a rough draft with nothing but vocals and a simple piano riff and I lost my shit at how good it was! I went to town rearranging it, replacing the piano for a guitar, adding drums, recording a melody, and sprinkling in a few of my other classic Teddy Beats herbs and spices and out came “Everybody Needs Love”! One of my favorite parts about this song is Jacob’s positive message he puts in the lyrics, they make me super proud to be a part of it.” – Teddy Beats

